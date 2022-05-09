Times are hard for workers, increase our salaries – Organized Labour tells govt

General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers, Thomas Musah

Times are hard for workers, increase our salaries – Organized Labour to government

Put smiles on our faces, Thomas Musah to government



Our current income has direct effect on our pensions, Organized labour on salary increment



TUC assures workers of leading negotiations for salary increment



Many people, including organized labour, have bemoaned the current economic hardship of Ghanaians and government workers.



Organized labour has since called on government to increase the salaries of government workers in this difficult time.

According to the General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah, this is the opportune time for government to put smiles on the faces of workers by adjusting the salaries of workers upwards.



In an interview with Accra-based TV3, he said, “Times are hard for workers, I am telling you, and this is the time government will also have to demonstrate to workers that the sacrifices that organized labour made, the past two years, this is the time that the government can put some smile on the faces of workers."



He continued that the salaries must be able to meet the high inflation figures, increment in transport fares, fuel price hikes among others.



Mr Musah indicated that the call for the increment in salaries is because the income government workers earn now has a direct effect on their pensions.



“The reason why the issue of income has become crucial and critical is that the income you take today has a direct correlation to your pension so if your income is very low today if you go on pension the money you will take cannot even take you home,” the GNAT general secretary stated.