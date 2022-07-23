Tipper drivers announce 50% hike in prices of sand, gravel due to fuel price

Tipper truck offloading sand

The Tipper Drivers Association of Ghana has increased the prices of sand and gravel by 50 per cent.

According to the drivers, the increment in the prices were necessitated mainly by the high cost of fuel products in the country.



Addressing a press conference at Kasoa, the National Chairman of the Tipper Drivers Association, Kadri Inusah, revealed to Angel News reporter Opanin Darko that the hike in fuel price and spare parts has made their work unbearable.



He said sand was selling at GH₵1,000 in Kasoa but now sells at GH₵1,500 while gravels which was selling at GH₵1,500 has increased to GH₵2000.



Mr Kadri Inusah thus pleaded with Ghanaians to accept the new prices else their business will collapse.



“We plead with them, it is not our intention to increase the prices but it is the suffering. Our car owners are collecting back their cars because they do not get any profit meanwhile the spare parts for the cars are expensive.

“The same car is what our drivers and mates depend on to cater for their families. When we trip one sand, it caters for many people because you will see mason, plumber, carpenter and others working and that helps unemployment in the country to reduce.”



“But if we cannot go and come, what work will those people do, so we are pleading with our customers to bear with us.”



Meanwhile, the Central Regional Chairman of Tipper Drivers Association and some tipper drivers revealed that the tipper drivers have been dying for the past six years due to consistent increment of fuel products.



Furthermore, the National Operation Commander of Tipper Drivers Association, Nana Fosu said they have reinforced their taskforce to reduce indiscipline driving and illegal sand winning activities by some contractors to save farms in sand winning areas.