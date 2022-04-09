Tips for building a brand on social media

It is important to build a good brand

Global Women’s Business Conference Editor, David Simons, has shared some tips on how to build a business or brand presence on social media.

Speaking on the African Women’s Voices show hosted by eTVGhana’s award-winning host, Eunice Tornyi, Mr, Simons noted that it starts with knowing oneself and putting a good personal brand out there.



“Today, we live in an era where the personal brand is overtaking the company brand, you’ve got to put the personal brand out there first. Knowing Ghana, it could be the other way around but we’re changing as a society. We want to know who is behind, who’s making the decisions, what’s their way of thinking, what are their philosophies, what are their values, so you would want to make sure that’s on the forefront,” he advised.

David mentioned that social media involves a lot of leveraging on video and not being afraid to come in front of the camera and let people see you. “You also need to be authentic and continue to be consistent. That’s what it boils down to,” he added.



Talking about the importance of being consistent not only with putting out content but also with regards to the type of content out, he said, “You are what you post, so when you consistently post chaos, you’re going to be consistently seen as chaos. I always say that it’s better to be consistently good than inconsistently great. If you have someone that posts something today and for the next three weeks, we don’t see them post, we kind of establish their brand around inconsistency.”