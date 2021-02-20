Tips, hacks that every Bolt rider needs to know this season of love

Source: Bolt

February is joyful, warm and a season of love - a season where we share our love by exchanging gifts with loved ones, friends and family.

Bolt, the fastest-growing ride-hailing platform in Africa active in 4 cities within Ghana – Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Cape Coast has the best gift for you this season; 5 tips and hacks to get the best out of your Bolt Rides this month of love.



1. Call and wait for your driver inside - When you order for a ride, avoid spending time outside alone with your phone in your hand. Wait indoors until the app shows your driver is arriving. This way, you are safe till your driver arrives.



2. Double-check the car details and driver’s identity- When you are matched with a Bolt driver, you will receive information about his name, vehicle model and car plate number from the app. Be sure that the vehicle that arrives is the same one you requested on the app. If anything doesn’t add up, do not get in and make sure you report to Bolt via the in-app support tab or via email: accra@bolt.eu



3. Wear a face mask and insist your driver does the same - To help protect the health and safety of everyone, face masks are mandatory for anyone riding or driving with Bolt. If your driver arrives without a face mask, you can cancel your ride and request another one. Similarly, drivers have the right to cancel your trip if you are not wearing a face mask.

4. Buckle In - Always wear a seatbelt! Even when you sit in the back. Wearing a seatbelt has been found to be the most effective way to reduce injuries and safe life in the case of any sudden stops or incidents.



5. Keep your loved ones in the loop: Share your ETA - With safety in mind, we have a Share My ETA function that appears on the bottom of the app, right under your driver’s profile. You can share your current trip details with trusted friends and family members during every ride. This makes it easier for loved ones to keep track of your journey and know when you’ve arrived.



Whenever you need a ride around town, Bolt has always got your back, so stay safe and use the safety toolkit in the Bolt passenger app to get help whenever you need it.

