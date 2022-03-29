0
Menu
Business

Today in History:1-district, 1-factory bound to collapse - Christian Council

Dr Kwabena Opuni Frimpongnewest Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong

Tue, 29 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Christian Council of Ghana in 2017 warned that if Ghanaians fail to consume Made in Ghana artifacts and products, factories under the 1-district, the 1-factory policy will collapse.

General Secretary of the Christian Council, Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni Frimpong stated that “Our leaders are preaching the use of made-in-Ghana goods, yet we print our T-shirts outside Ghana. We design clothes, books, diaries outside.”

Additionally, he said, this will not instill confidence in the Ghanaian market to arouse people's interest in consuming goods made in Ghana, thus the creation of factories in every district in the country may not achieve its set goal.

Read the full story originally published on March 29, 2017 by 3news

The Christian Council of Ghana (CCG) fears factories under the 1-district, 1-factory policy will collapse if government officials and Ghanaians refuse to consume products that would be produced by them.

“Our leaders are preaching the use of made-in-Ghana goods, yet we print our T-shirts outside Ghana.

We design clothes, books, diaries outside”, the General Secretary, Rev Dr. Kwabena Opuni-Frimpong told Onua FM’s Ghana Dadwene on Tuesday. He said “if we don’t build national confidence in the products we will produce from the one-district-one factory, the factories will collapse. Leaders must show leadership by eating local food at state functions.

Credit cards are printed outside. Rice is grown outside Ghana and all these do not put confidence into the local economy”.

Rev Opuni-Frimpong noted that “if we are doing free education and our leaders do not send their children to the local schools but their children go to private schools and abroad, they [Ghanaians] will know our schools are not good. We must bring public confidence into what we do here”.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
‘Ask good questions’ – Otto Addo ‘tackles’ Nigerian journalist in Abuja
Why this video of Alhaji Grusah is trending on social media platforms
How social media users reacted to ‘dumsor’ during Black Stars training in Abuja
Nigeria fans go 'crazy' over Thomas Partey in Abuja ahead of Ghana game
'I wanted to trace Amedeka and arrest him' –Kwabena Agyepong
Kyere in, Fatawu out: Predicted Ghana XI against Nigeria
Gabby Otchere-Darko tackles Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Frank Davies slams Mahama over 'attack' on Judiciary
Okudzeto ‘fights’ for Prof Jane Naana
Former UG Vice Chancellor speaks on free SHS policy
Related Articles: