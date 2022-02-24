Today in History: 'Aayalolo' bus drivers on strike

Ayalolo buses

Today in 2020, drivers of Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit System embarked on a sit-down strike to protest their unpaid salaries.

The drivers claimed that their salaries had not been paid despite assurances from the National Labour Authority.



According to them, they will not budge until their claims are settled.



Read the full story originally published on February 24, 2020 by ClassFm



Drivers of Aayalolo Bus Rapid Transit System have begun a sit-down strike today, Monday, 24 February 2020.



They have been protesting against their employers, the Greater Accra Passenger Transport Executive’s (GAPTE), over unpaid salaries that have been in arrears for seven months.

The drivers are striking irrespective of the National Labour Commission’s directive to them to rescind their decision and resort to other alternatives.



There has been little or less activity at the terminal in Accra.



Meanwhile, the management has been meeting over the strike.