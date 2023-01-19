Today in History: Akufo-Addo not in charge of the economy – Lecturer

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Read the full story originally published on August 19, 2022 by ClassFM.



A Political Science Lecturer at the Cape Coast University (UCC) in the Central region has said President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is not in charge of the Economic Management Team, therefore, "his promise to bring back the economy is far from a reality".

Jonathan Asante Okyere is of the view that the president is not in charge because he does not pay heed to many of the suggestions and ideas that have been thrown at him by all level-headed and well-meaning personalities in the country.



He explained that the way the economy is going down by the day does not even suggest there is an Economic Management Team in place.



Mr Okyere said many level-headed people have suggested to the president to as a matter of urgency sack his Finance Minster but he is unrelenting.



The university don said these on Accra 100.5 FM’s mid-day news on Friday, August 19, 2022.