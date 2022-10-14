0
Today in History: Beware if IMF praises you; there’s a diabolical intention – Kwesi Pratt

Kwesi Pratt 2e32321 Kweku Baako Jnr.

Fri, 14 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, Kwesi Pratt Jnr., stated that the International Monetary Fund is "untruthful" and "unreliable".

His comment came on the back of a commendation from the IMF that Ghana’s economy is in good shape.

"I get amazed when there is a whole lot of debate on IMF because there’s a history that shows they are not reliable and untruthful. They didn’t speak the truth to President Kufuor and they didn’t speak the truth to former President Rawlings; they have never spoken the truth and whenever they praise you, you should be careful because it might be diabolical” he said while contributing to a panel discussion on Peace FM morning show ‘Kokrokoo’ in 2019.

Read the full story originally published on October 14, 2019 by GhanaWeb

He went on further to give examples and instances to back his claim.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
