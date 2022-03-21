0
Today in History: CEPS impounds three trucks of smuggled cooking oil

Mon, 21 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Ashanti Region's Custom Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority in 2017, impounded truckloads of cooking oil branded “Trade Key Pure Vegetable Cooking Oil’.

The goods were impounded after thy diverted course in a bid to beat the tracking system in order to evade taxes.

Ashanti regional commander of Customs, ACP Kwasi Ahiakpor his men have devised means to track and arrest the vehicles whenever they are found veering off approved transit routes in the Region.

Read the full story originally published on March, 21, 2017 by Ultimatefmonline

Ashanti Regional Customs Division of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has impounded three articulated truckloads of cooking oil branded “Trade Key Pure Vegetable Cooking Oil’.

The goods that were supposed to be in transit to Cote D’Ivoire were impounded at a warehouse at Barekese where the contents were diverted to be offloaded.

Ashanti regional commander of Customs, ACP Kwasi Ahiakpor told Ultimate News the truck drivers are devising means of beating the tracking system to evade taxes.

He however indicated that his men have devised means to track and arrest the vehicles whenever they are found veering off approved transit routes in the Region.

ACP Ahiakpor further disclosed that the regional command has also intercepted a truck full of uncustomed electronics among other luxury vehicles that were impounded in the region and have been packed in the yard of the service.

