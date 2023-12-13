Today in History: Construction firm working on Kejetia market lays off 300 Ghanaian workers - Report

A design of the Kejetia central new market

On December 13, 2022, it was reported that the construction firm working on Kejetia market laid off 300 Ghanaian workers.

The layoff was attributed to the economic challenges fraught the country.



Read the full story originally published on December 13, 2022 by ClassFM.



The Brazilian firm working on the Kumasi Kejetia-Central Market Redevelopment Project and the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) maternity ward project, Contracta Construction Limited, has begun laying off some of its workers.



According to the company, it has become necessary to lay off some of its workers due to the current economic challenges facing the country.



Speaking in an interview with Class FM’s Ashanti Regional Correspondent, Elisha Adarkwah, the Consultant for the Company, Mr Emmanuel Danso explained his outfit’s decision.

“As part of government restructuring and economic crisis that we all face in this country, the company and stakeholders have agreed that we need to do restructuring so that is the main reason why some of the workers have to be laid off,” he said.



He indicated that, since the company has a lot of workers, under the current circumstances, it will not be prudent to keep all of them, thus, it will be laying off 300 of them.



“Keeping all the workers, almost about 2000 workers in those various sites, I feel it’s too much...We expect about 300, so if you have workers of 2000 and you’re restructuring are just laying down 300, I don’t think it’s bad. It’s within the range though it’s painful,” he stated.



He indicated that the workers who are being laid off, will be duly compensated so they do not feel bad when they get home.



The laying-off process which has already began will see the affected workers go through exit medicals to ensure they are in good health.

The affected workers will not return to work after the end of December.



Watch the latest edition of BizHeadlines below:







Click here to follow the GhanaWeb Business WhatsApp channel



Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.