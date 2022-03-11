0
Today in History: Corrupt civil servants make GH¢5billion on every 500 businesses registered - PEF alleges

Ceo Pef Osei Chief Executive Officer of Private Enterprises Federation, Nana Osei-Bonsu

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive of Private Enterprises Federation, Nana Osei Bonsu, bemoaned the rate of corruption in state-owned institutions that administer licenses for businesses to operate.

He cited a report released by his firm which showed that civil servants who render administrative services to clients make about GH¢500million to GH¢5 billion on every 500 businesses they register.

He also stated that businesses lose so much as a result of unnecessary delays by service providers, administrative agencies, and the back involved in the acquisition of licenses etc.

According to Nana Osei-Bonsu, when these businesses pay huge sums to speed up their registration processes, they in turn reduce the quality of their products or pass on the cost to customers.

Read the full story originally published on March 11, 2020 by GhanaWeb

