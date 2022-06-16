Today in History: Corruption cited at Tema ports

Tema Ports and Harbours

The Tema Ports and Harbours was cited in cases of corruption and embezzlement of funds.

A report was made to YEN.com by a reader who claimed that cases of stealing, among other corrupt activities, were stifling operations at the ports.



“Now the CID of Tema regional police, having been compromised, don’t see anything wrong with this stealing case even after the agent and the suspects have both confirmed the crime and had been charged accordingly and sent to court after the issue was used as a news item on Peace FM,” he alleged in an email to YEN.com.gh.



Read the full story originally published on June 17 2017



The Tema Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) continues to be one of the public institutions in Ghana, suffering bouts of suffocating instances of corruption and the embezzlement of funds.



The scourge of corruption, which has attracted the anger of the current NPP administration, has seen victims vent their frustrations as well.

The latest has been revelations made by a reader of YEN.com.gh who narrates how a 40 feet container filled with carbonated drinks got “cleared and diverted to the wrong consignee” after an undisclosed amount of bribe to the very agent who facilitated the crime.



Narrating his ordeal to YEN.com.gh, Ishmael Inkoom claimed that all efforts to get officials of the Criminal Investigative Department (CID) of the Tema regional police has proven futile.



In an interaction with industry players at the ports, the vice president wondered how come so many Ghanaians, especially public officials strive to establish lucrative careers at the ports if not for the spate of corruption and embezzlement at the authority.