Today in History: Don’t increase transport fares – GPRTU to drivers

Commercial transport operators

Commercial drivers were cautioned last year against boycotting the increment in transport fares by 10% until the GPRTU gives its approval.

The transport operators announced the increment of transport fares effective February 22, 2021, after the incessant increase in fuel prices.



At the time, fuel was being sold at the various pumps at GH¢5.26pesewas.



Reacting to this development, the General Secretary of GPRTU, Godfred Abulbire Adogma said, “We don’t expect any driver to begin on his own authority to adjust lorry fares without the approval from their local or branches of the regions. Fuel adjustments per our petroleum market do not mean that all that happens must be received by lorry fare adjustments. We have a certain margin that when it is adjusted, we go for negotiation.”



Currently, fuel is being sold at GH¢7.99 at some fuel pumps causing another uproar among transport operators who want a 30% increase in the fares they charge.



Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) has warned commercial vehicle drivers not to increase transportation fares without approval from the union.



The caution follows threats from some drivers to increase transport fares by 10 per cent from Monday, February 22, 2021.



The drivers' decision also follows the recent increment in fuel prices within short intervals.



Fuel is now selling at GHC5.26pesewas at various pumps in the country.



