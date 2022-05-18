Today in History: Engage us if you are struggling to pay taxes – GRA

Ghana Revenue Authority

The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) on May 18, 2020 entreated Ghanaians to engage them if they are struggling to pay their taxes.

The Chief Revenue Officer at GRA, Dominic Naab, advised that Ghanaians do not wait for tax officials to come to their offices before they lodge a complaint.



He said this in an interview with Accra-based TV3.



Read the full story originally published on May 18, 2020 by laudbusiness.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has asked members of the general public who are encountering difficulties in paying their taxes to engage officials of the authority to find a way out in dealing with the difficulties.



The GRA said these individuals should not wait only for tax officials to come to their offices and start complaining.

Mr Dominic Naab, Chief Revenue Officer at the GRA told Alfred Ocansey, host of the Sunrise Show on 3FM Monday, May 18 that the GRA has provided platforms and other avenues through which the public can make their concerns known in order to be addressed properly.



He said these channels should be used.



“The name of the game is evidence. For us in GRA, our duty is to collect taxes so when we come to your premises and collect taxes and for some reason you are unable you only have to engage us and give us proof."



“I don’t even expect that they will sit down and wait for us to come, they should take the trouble, come to GRA , you can also give us email message explaining your situation and we will take it into account,” he said.