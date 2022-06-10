Today in History: Enough of insults from Finance Minister and his Deputy - Minority warns

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Minority in parliament, during a debate in 2017, warned the finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta and his deputy against using insults in the debate on economic matters.

"Hon. Kwaku Kwarteng must choose his diction carefully. He must stop calling us names when it comes to debating about the economy".



"NPP and Vice President Dr. Bawumia a number of times have insulted us where we seem not to agree to their lies about the economy with full disclosure not hindered by any gymnastic".



Read the full story originally published on June 10,2017 by Mynewsgh



The Minister of Finance and his Deputy, who is also the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Obuasi West, Kwaku Kwarteng, have been warned against the use of unprintable and insulting words on colleague lawmakers on the minority side.



"It is sad that an engineer is insulting finance people. Hon Kwaku Kwarteng has repeated the insults of Ken Ofori-Atta that we do not read well" ranking member Parliamentary Select Committee on Finance and MP for Bolgatanga Central, Hon. Isaac Adongo expressed worry.



"The Minority MPs did not read extensively into the documents relating to the bond. If they had read the bonds documents well, they would not have invited the Minister for an explanation," the Obuasi West MP during a radio interview claimed.

But MPs on the opposition side have taken offence to the comment made by the Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta which was repeated by his Deputy Minister with a stern warning to him to be mindful of his choice of words.



"Ken Ofori-Atta in parliament said we do not read, but he could have come to parliament with the contract agreement to prove to him that we have read a lot about the $2.25 billion bonds.



"Government has to stop the manipulation of the system. …they have to stop the breeding of the financial market. …they have to stop the corruption in the capital market. No amount of antics will work out here."