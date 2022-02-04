Today in History: Finance Ministry releases GH¢1.2-billion-part payment to ECG, GWCL

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Government last year released some GH¢1.2billion as part payment to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) for the freebies they gave out as part of COVID-19 response measures.

Reports from the Daily Graphic suggested that ECG and the GWCL were set to receive GH¢1 billion and GH¢180 million respectively for the free power and water supply they provided Ghanaians from the onset of the pandemic.



The Daily Graphic noted that “in the event that the final bill from the two utility companies exceeds the over GH¢1.8 billion budget, the government would have to look for the additional money to pay.”



President Akufo-Addo after the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic announced Ghanaians saying, "the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply."



The free supply of water and electricity which was initially to be for three months was extended till December 2020.



The Ministry of Finance has released an amount of GH¢1.2 billion as part payment to the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and the Ghana Water Company (GWCL) for the freebies they gave out last year as part of the government’s measures to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.



According to a Daily Graphic report, ECG will receive GH¢1 billion for the free power they supplied to Ghanaians since the outbreak of the coronavirus last year whilst the Ghana Water Company Limited gets an amount of GH¢180 million.



A source at the Finance Ministry told Daily Graphic that the Minister-designate for Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has set aside GH¢1.8 billion to settle the debts owed the aforementioned utility companies.



The Ministry, after doing the part payment of GH¢1.2billion has an outstanding GH¢632 million to pay to Ghana Water Company and the Electricity Company of Ghana.



In April 2020, President Akufo-Addo announced that government will absorb water and electricity bill for Ghanaians for the next 3 months, that is, April, May, and June.



President Akufo-Addo in his address to the nation said, "the Ghana Water Company Limited and the Electricity Company of Ghana have been directed to ensure the stable supply of water and electricity during this period. There will be no disconnection of supply."



