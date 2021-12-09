Today in History: Food is cheap but transport fare is killing us – Traders

Some traders three years ago, on December 9, added their voices to assertions made by the Agric minister that food had become cheaper in the country. According to them, food is less expensive in the rural areas where they cart the produce from, but high transportation costs affect the pricing when they get to Accra.



This they lamented have dire effects on their businesses.



Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto said the Planting for Food and Jobs programme had also boosted the gains made in the agricultural sector.



“Food has never been so cheap in Ghana for so many years, we have facts and network data of prices from years before we initiated planting for food and jobs and we have been tracking both the retail and wholesale prices in the market for some time, we can confidently say food is now very cheap in Ghana,” Dr. Akoto told Accra-based Asempa FM.





Some traders at the Mallam-Atta market in Accra have corroborated the position of the Agric. Minister to the effect that prices of food have become relatively cheaper in the country within the last two years.



He also added that, between January and September this year, Ghana recorded an increase in local maize production which ensured that the country imported no maize.



He further mentions that plans are underway in ensuring that government halt the import of rice which cost the nation some billion dollars by giving a special attention to the rice sector.

“We import about a billion dollars of rice into the country and we are determined that within the next four to five years, that should come to an end because we need that foreign exchange to develop our country” he said.



However, some traders who spoke to Kasapa News said foodstuffs are less expensive in rural areas but when transported to Accra the prices shoot up because of transport fares.



Others also said they have to reduce the prices because the food may go waste if they don’t want to run at a total lost.



“There are a lot of food in the rural areas but the transport fare is too much so when it gets here it becomes expensive” Beatrice a trader at the Mallam-Atta market said.