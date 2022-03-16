0
Today in History: Fuel prices in Ghana could hit all-time high – IES

Fuel Pricesnew1 Fuel price increases

Wed, 16 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In 2019, the Institute for Energy Security projected that fuel prices were likely to hit an all-time high by the end of the third month.

IES attributed the increase to the depreciation of the cedi.

"The expected increment is not only informed by the marginal rise in finished product prices on the International Market but largely attributable to the GH¢4.29

percent depreciation of the cedi against the dollar over the period. It has not escaped the attention of IES that whereas Ghanaians are complaining of the high cost of fuel, Oil Marketing Companies(OMCs) are also complaining of squeezed margins even as NPA touts its "studious" application of the PRSL," the IES said in a statement.

Read the full story originally published on March 16, 2019 by DailyMailgh

