Today in History: GIPS to probe suspended PPA boss

Former PPA boss, Adjenim Boateng Adjei

The Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply (GIPS) stated its preparedness to probe corruption allegations surrounding the former CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei.

This was contained in the release and signed by its President, Collins Agyemang Sarpong.



The Ghana Institute of Procurement & Supply (GIPS) has indicated its willingness to allow embattled Adjenim Boateng Adjei, the suspended boss of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA) to appear before its committee for further probe into the issues that transpired.



This was contained in the release and signed by its President and copied to the B&FT, revealed “Following a meeting of the Governing Council and the Ethics & Professional Standards Committee of the Institute, the disciplinary processes have been activated as per our constitution and code of conduct.



The member shall be afforded the opportunity to appear before the committee, to respond to the allegations levelled against him, relative to our code of conduct and if found guilty of breaching our code of conduct and constitution, be subjected to the applicable sanctions. We shall in due course update all interested parties of the findings of the process”.

Furthermore, the Institute went on to express its dismay over a video aired on the Joy News Channel of the MultiTV network which involves the CEO of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Mr. Adjenim Boateng Adjei, a senior member of our august institute which suggests acts of conflicts of interests and violations to the Public Procurement Act 2003 (ACT 663), as amended.



“We wish to register our displeasure on matters relating to procurement and the regulation of same, handled by persons versed with power to administer the function. There have been several media reports suggesting various levels of violations of Act 663 as amended. This trend has a devastating effect on the practice of the profession in accordance with global best practices and bastardises the future development of the procurement and supply chain management function.



That aside, we have a large cadre of young professionals and the constant negative reportage of the function has a negative psychological effect of them”.



On the way forward, the Institute has requested the Auditor General, the Special Prosecutor and the Commissioner for Human Rights and Administrative Justice to extend their investigation to all contracts issued by Restricted Tendering and Single-source methods, explaining that they believe that these alleged infractions could not have been perpetrated without the collaboration of other persons in the procurement entities.



As a long term measure, they have also urged the President, His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to, as a matter of expediency, sponsor the passage of an ACT to grant a Charter to the Institute, the formation of a Governing Council which will regulate the conduct of professional procurement practice and the licensure of membership.