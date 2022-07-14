Today in History: Ghana Cedi records worst performance since 2015

Cedi notes

Data from the Bank of Ghana interbank exchange market revealed that the cedi's depreciation of 8.2% in June 2109 was the worst since 2015.

That year, the cedi went past the ¢5 mark to a dollar after hitting a record low in terms of depreciation.



However, in recent times, the cedi has gone past the ¢8 mark and is trading at a selling price of ¢8.26 to a dollar.



The Ghana cedi has recorded its worst half-year performance since 2015 following a depreciation of 8.2%.



This is according to data from the Bank of Ghana interbank exchange market released for the end of June.



The local currency continues to struggle and depreciated by 8.2% as of June 29, the data said.

This represents the worst recorded by the cedi following a 26.2% depreciation, recorded four years ago.



Earlier this year, the cedi went past the ¢5 mark to a dollar after hitting a record low in terms of depreciation.



As of March, the cedi had declined to 5.55 per dollar, which was its weakest level since Bloomberg started keeping the records in 1994.



Although the local currency began appreciating again, it has still not reached the level many expected.



This year’s performance was characterized by a very sharp depreciation in the first three months.



In that period, the Bank of Ghana struggled to meet demand for the dollar, leading to a depreciation by at least 7.9%.

During the first quarter, the Central Bank also issued a $3 billion Eurobond in a bid to boost its foreign reserves.



However, the cedi’s performance in the first half of the 2019 remains the worst, after the previous three years saw a depreciation of 3.7%, 3.6% and 2.3%.



