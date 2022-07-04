Today in History: Ghana is the most expensive country in Africa - Report claims

A hotel in Accra

In 2017, Ghana was ranked as one of the most expensive countries in the world.

The report used the rankings of the price of food, transport fares, and rent and saw Ghana coming tops in the last twenty indices among all African economies thus sharing a position with Italy, Isreal, Kuwait, Japan, and New Zealand.



Read the full story originally published on July 4, 2017 by yen.com.gh



Ghana has been ranked one of the most expensive countries to live in in the world. The latest ranking saw the country share place with the likes of Japan, Israel, and Italy.

The report, which used the rankings of price of food, transport fares and rent saw coming tops in the last twenty indices among all African economies thus sharing a position with Italy , Isreal, Kuwait, Japan and New Zealand.



This troubling report, which was expected to see Nigeria or South Africa rather come up tops saw the small West African economy of Ghana take the lead – a development which questions claims that the Ghanaian economy is one of the best in Africa.



The report also reechoes government’s decisive move to leverage the financial base of the country through some economic policy interventions as the one district one factory policy which is expected to create jobs for 750,000 persons, the free SHS propgrame aimed at making education affordable for all high school students and also the improvement of the LEAP programme which aims to bring down poverty among vulnerable communities.