0
Menu
Business

Today in History: Ghana may struggle to repay lenders' $1.3 billion cocoa loan

Chief Executive Officer Of COCOBOD, Mr Joseph Boahen Aidoo CEO of COCOBOD, Joseph Boahen Aidoo

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Chief Executive of Ghana Cocoa Board, Joseph Boahen Aidoo disclosed that the cocoa regulator may not be able to fully pay back loans amounting to $1.3 billion.

The loans were signed by Credit Agricole SA and Natixis SA to pay off farmers.

COCOBOD at the time was not certain it would be able to meet its target of 850,00 0 metric tonnes.

The CEO said, "We are only praying that we'll be able to meet our collateralized facility because the crop wasn't as good as anticipated."

He however assured of the regulator's ability to pay off the loans since it had never defaulted.

"We have shown over the past 25years that Cocobod is credible and has never defaulted and will not default this year."

Read the full story originally published on March 14, 2018 by Bloomberg

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five reasons Nigeria should be scared of Ghana
SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested
How Nigeria seized over 8,600kg of loud cannabis transloaded via Ghana
We are pushing for amendments to elect sitting MP as Speaker – Majority Leader
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
Related Articles: