Today in History:Ghana set to become first African country to launch a universal QR code payment

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced it will launch a universal QR code payment system.

He said, "Thanks to the Bank of Ghana and Ghipss, Ghana will launch a universal QR code payment system next month which will make it possible for all retailers to receive payments on their mobile phones without the need for the traditional point of sale device."



He added that, "this will apply to all retailers whether you are selling pure water, trotro service or waakye. Ghana will be about the only country in Africa with a Universal QRcode payment system when it is launched next month. Singapore launched theirs only last month."

