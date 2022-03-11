0
Menu
Business

Today in History:Ghana set to become first African country to launch a universal QR code payment

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia Veep Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Fri, 11 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia announced it will launch a universal QR code payment system.

He said, "Thanks to the Bank of Ghana and Ghipss, Ghana will launch a universal QR code payment system next month which will make it possible for all retailers to receive payments on their mobile phones without the need for the traditional point of sale device."

He added that, "this will apply to all retailers whether you are selling pure water, trotro service or waakye. Ghana will be about the only country in Africa with a Universal QRcode payment system when it is launched next month. Singapore launched theirs only last month."

Read the full story originally published on March 11,2020 by GhanaWeb

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
We must strive to protect depoliticization of Deputy Speakers' position – Azar
SC ruling: NDC set the grounds for court’s actions – Woyome
MP shares video of Joe Wise affirming he can't vote as presiding Speaker
Worry about depreciation cedi - Cheddar to BOG
A Plus sues Attorney General
Shatta Wale slams critics over claims of abandoning his mother
My husband's name was part of non-existent hospital staff list - Diana Hamilton
Juliet Ibrahim is still my ‘tight buddy’ despite divorce – Kwadwo Safo Jnr
AG asks High Court to deny #FixTheCountry convener bail
10 students were illegally admitted into Ghana School of Law – GLC
Related Articles: