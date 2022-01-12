Today in History: Ghana to create petroleum hub in 2018 - Energy Ministry

Petroleum hub to be established in Ghana

The energy minister, Boakye Agyarko, in 2018, said his administration would advance the course of the establishment of a petroleum hub in Ghana.

According to him, this was to attract foreign investors into the country.



In 2021 however, according to reports by energycapitalpower.com, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, together with the Energy Minister, H.E. Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh said they were confident about the establishment of the petroleum hub and the benefits Ghana will derive from such.



“The Petroleum Hub is going to be a major development in terms of the economic impact that it’s going to have in the areas of job creation and the development of our petroleum industry,” the President noted, adding, “the goals of the hub are massive, including but not limited to our GDP, increasing the volume of taxes from our hub, revenue for the state, and all these will major for the economy”.



The hub which is expected to cost $60 billion, will utilize 20,000 acres of land.



Paramount Chief of the Western Nzema Traditional Area and Board Chairman of the PHDC, Awulae Annor Adjei III, and will feature three refineries, each with a minimum production capacity of 300,000 barrels per day, five petrochemical plants, industrial infrastructure, and 10 million cubic meters of storage capacity.

The Ministry of Energy is hoping to advance the establishment of a Petroleum Hub in the downstream petroleum sector in 2018.



According to the ministry, the creation of this hub will accelerate the growth of Ghana’s petroleum sub-sector and make it a major player in the economy.



Speaking during an interaction with the various heads in the petroleum sub-sector, Energy Minister Boakye Agyarko said the advent of the petroleum centre will generate foreign direct investment for the country. He further charged the various CEO’S to live up to expectation in realising government’s vision of creating a reliable power supply.