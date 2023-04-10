0
Menu
Business

Today in History: Ghana tops African countries with the fastest internet speed in latest global ranking

Internet Network12131331311313 Internet connectivity

Mon, 10 Apr 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana was ranked number one in Africa by SpeedTest Global Index with a speed of 53.28 megabytes per second.

This meant that Ghana’s fixed broadband is the fastest in Africa.

Read the full story originally published on April 10, 2022, by ghanaguardian.com

The global leader in fixed broadband and mobile network testing applications, Speedtest, has released the ranking of mobile and fixed broadband speeds from around the world.

On the fixed broadband speeds, Speedtest Global Index has ranked Ghana number one in Africa and 79th globally, with a speed of 53.28 Megabit per second (Mbps).

This means Ghana’s fixed broadband is the fastest in Africa.

Speedtest Global Index measures the global internet speed, and it looks at the internet speed of about 181 countries.

Fixed broadband is an ultra-fast business internet connection that beams through radio signals. Fixed broadband encompasses any high-speed data transmission to a fixed location (residence or business) using a variety of technologies, including cable, DSL, fibre optics, and wireless.

Below are the top 10 African countries with the fastest fixed broadband:

1. Ghana

International ranking: 79

Speed: 53.28 Mbps

2. South Africa

International ranking: 89

Speed: 47.32 Mbps

3. Egypt

International ranking: 91

Speed: 42.42 Mbps

4. Madagascar

International ranking: 96

Speed: 38.68 Mbps

5. Cote D’Ivoire

International ranking: 101

Speed: 37.36 Mbps

6. Seychelles

International ranking: 103

Speed: 37.02 Mbps

7. Senegal

International ranking: 105

Speed: 35.28 Mbps

8. Morocco

International ranking: 110

Speed: 28.38 Mbps

9. Mauritius

International ranking: 121

Speed: 25.60 Mbps

10. Burkina Faso

International ranking: 125

Speed: 23.95 Mbps

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Was popular Osu restaurant shut down for Kamala Harris to have lunch?
Russia Embassy in Accra accuses Kamala Harris of misinformation
How CNN reported Akufo-Addo, Kamala Harris LGBTQ+ comments
Anas vs. Ken Agyapong: Martin Amidu writes
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Murtala's claim 4 NPP MPs voted for Fifi Kwetey false
Dep. Gen. Sec. rains curses on NDC MPs who took bribes
Parliament recalls last time news on late Kumawu MP was transmitted to Speaker
Nana Akomea narrates incident that led to the death of Kumawu MP
Sam George slams US over LGBTQ+ bill comment
Afia Pokuaa reacts to Jubilee House 'LGBTQI lights' brouhaha
Related Articles: