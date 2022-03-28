Today in History: Gov’t clears part of VRA debt with $200m worth crude oil

Crude oil

Government purchased over 200million dollars of crude oil between December 2012 and February 2013 for the operations of the Volta River Authority.

The Energy Ministry said, this was part of measures to clear VRA's over 500million dollars debt owed by government, which was largely attributed to Ghana's power crisis.



The Ministry stated that it was working to resolve the debt.



Read the full story originally published on March 28, 2013 by MyJoyonline



Government through the Energy Ministry purchased over 200 million dollars of crude oil for the operations of the Volta River Authority between December last year and February this year.



According to the ministry, this is part of measures to clear government’s debts owed the power providers.

Government is said to owe the ECG about 500 million dollars and the VRA about 400 million dollars.



This has been largely blamed for the country’s energy crises.



But Communications Consultant at the Energy Ministry, Edward Bawa told Joy Business the Ministry has begun to make special arrangements to clear the debts.



“Government has first asked the Ministry of Energy to rationalize the indebtedness, which we have done.”



He reiterated calls for government institutions to switch from postpaid to prepaid meters.