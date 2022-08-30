1
Business

Today in History: Government losing $5.7bn annually due to fake goods importation - Prof. Boateng

Cedi Notesdsadasdasdsad.png Local currency, Cedi

Tue, 30 Aug 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

On August 30, 2019, an Independent Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), Professor Douglas Boateng, stated that government lost huge sums of money due to the influx of fake and substandard goods on the local market.

Speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ programme, he said the country's GDP could double in the next 10 years if nothing is being done about the influx of counterfeit and substandard goods in the country.

He also mentioned that most Ghanaians make buying decisions on pricing forgetting value and the negative impact such choices have on Ghanaian industries.

Professor Douglas Boateng, an Independent Chairman of the Public Procurement Authority (PPA), says the Government of Ghana loses USD 5.7 billion of GDP annually due to the influx of fake, counterfeit and substandard goods on the Ghanaian markets.

Speaking on Happy FM’s ‘Epa Hoa Daben’, Prof. Boateng said the collapse of most Ghanaian industries is as a result of the influx of fake, counterfeit and substandard goods in Ghana.

He also mentioned that most Ghanaians make buying decisions on pricing forgetting value and the negative impact such choices have on Ghanaian industries and the future generation.

According to him, Ghana’s GDP can double in 10 years if we are able to rein in fake, counterfeit and substandard goods in Ghana.

Prof. Douglas Boateng is Africa’s first ever appointed professor Extraordinaire for supply and value chain management (SBL UNISA), is an International Professional certified Chartered Director and an adjunct academic.

Independently recognized as one of the vertical specific global strategic thinkers on procurement, governance, logistics, and industrial engineering in the context of supply and value chain management, he continues to play leading academic and industrial roles in supply chain strategy development and implementation, both in Africa and around the world.

He is also the author of the yet to be launched Compendium of Supply and Value Chain Management.

