Today in History: Government to create one million more jobs over the next three years – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured that one million more jobs will be created over the next three-year period of his administration

“As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations.



It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ project over the course of the next 3 years,” the president said.



Read the full story originally published on July 21, 2021 by GhanaWeb



•President Akufo-Addo has disclosed government's plans to create one million more jobs



•According to him, an outline of the move will be contained in the Finance Minister's 2021 mid-year budget presentation

•The said jobs will be created under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme



President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has indicated that some one million more jobs will be created over the next three-year period of his administration.



According to him, the government through the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will soon outline the plans to create the said jobs during the presentation of the mid-year budget review for the 2021 financial year in Parliament next week.



Making the disclosure on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, to mark this year’s Eid-Al-Adha festivity, president Akufo-Addo said the jobs will be created under the Ghana COVID-19 Alleviation and Revitalization of Enterprises Support (Ghana CARES) programme.



“As has been well-publicized, a few days ago, the Ministry of Finance granted financial clearance to the Ministry of Education and the security services for the recruitment of some 11,800 people to beef up their operations. It does not end there. We will through interventions to be set out in the mid-year budget review announce plans for the creation of some one million more jobs under the Ghana CARES ‘Obaatanpa’ project over the course of the next 3 years,” the president said.

He continued, “We are determined to pursue our agenda for jobs creation in order to give opportunities for our youth to nurture their talents for the development of our country.”



Meanwhile, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta last week granted financial approval for the recruitment of about 12,000 persons into the Immigration, Prisons, Police and Education Services.



In all, a total of 11,840 job positions are available to be filled from August 1, 2021.



The Financial clearance for recruitment by the Minister of Finance will for now cover the National Security Ministry, Interior and Education Ministry.