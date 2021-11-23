Today in History: Government to tax church businesses – Godfred Dame

Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame

Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame, in 2017 disclosed government's intention to tax commercial activities of churches.

According to him, the law gives room for the taxation of activities of churches that operate for business.



He explained that "…even the current law in the country…warrants that we tax them [churches] for activities which are commercial or bother on trading or business.”



Soon, all “commercial activities” of churches will be taxed, Deputy Attorney-General, Godfred Yeboah Dame has said.

At a roundtable organised by the Kingdom Equip Network on Thursday, 23 November, Mr Dame told Accra-based Starr FM’s Mawuena Egbeta: “…The legal regime now provides for the taxation of activities of churches which essentially bother on business.”



“It is only in respect of activities which are charitable that churches are exempted from taxation,” he explained.



