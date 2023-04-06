Today in History: Here are the 117 projects government is using loans for – Dr. Bawumia

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia outlined a number of projects the government was embarking on.
April 8, 2022
The conversation on Ghana’s rising debt stock has been of key interest to the majority of Ghanaians in recent times.
Ghana’s current debt stock stands at a staggering GH¢351.8 billion, the highest ever in the history of the country.
The current administration has added over GH¢200billion to the debt stock.
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whiles addressing the nation on the “State of the Economy” stated that government can account for the rising debt by highlighting projects that accounted for it.
He said, “Now to the question of what projects and programs the government has to show for the higher debt. Some loan agreements underpinning the external debt stock are listed and provide descriptions of the projects that have been, are being, or will be financed with the loans. The projects include:
1. Construction of a University and Related Dormitory Facilities in Somanya, Eastern Region
2. Pokuase Interchange
3. Tema-Mpakadan Railway
4. Greater Accra Sustainable Sanitation and Livelihood Improvement Project
5. Additional Financing for Sustainable Rural Water and Sanitation Project
6. Development of Kumasi Airport Phase 2- Commercial Facility Agreement
7. Development of Kumasi Airport (Phase 2)- UKEF Facility Agreement
8. Additional Financing for the Secondary Education Improvement Project
9. Upper East Region Water Supply Project
10. Savanah Zone Agricultural Productivity Improvement Project (SAPIP)
11. Polytechnics, Technical and Vocational Training Centres Upgrading Projects of Ghana
12. Rural Entreprise Programme (REP)
13. Services for the Enhancement of Nationwide Water Network Management
14. Enhancement of Road Safety- Turnkey Implementation of Photovoltaic Based Street Lighting Programme- Phase II
15. Improving Access to Quality Health Care in Western Region of Ghana
16. Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange
17. Establishing a Deposit Protection Scheme in Ghana
18. Upgrading and Enhancement of Technical and Vocational Training Centres- Phase 2
19. Ghana Transport Sector Improvement Project
20. Construction of 7 Bridges in the Northern Region of Ghana
21. Ghana Commercial Agriculture Project- Additional Financing
22. Establishment of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development project
23. Public Sector Reform for Results Project
24. Ghana Energy Sector Transformation Initiative Project
25. Financial Sector Development Project
26. Ghana Secondary Cities Support Program
27. Tourism Development Project
28. Tamale International Airport- Phase 2
29. Completion and Equipping of Bekwai District Hospital
30. Redevelopment and Modernisation of Kumasi Central Market and its Associated Infrastructure-Phase II
31. Productive Safety Net Project
32. Modernization and Equipping of Selected Health Facilities (Tetteh Quarshie Memorial, Kibi, Aburi, and Atibie Hospitals)
33. Supply of 300 sets of Global Multipurpose Mini Tractors and 220 Compact (CABRIO I and II) tractors
34. Expansion of the University of Ghana Hospital- Phase II
35. Ghana Incentive-Based Risk-Sharing System For Agricultural Lending
36. Design, Fabrication, Supply, and Installation of 50 No.Composite Bridges and Related Civil Works
37. Rehabilitation and Upgrading of Potable Water System in Yendi
38. Strengthening of Agricultural and Mechanization Services Centres (AMSECs) in Ghana
39. Execution and Completion of the Military Housing project for the Ministry of Defence
40. Overall upgrading and modernization of the vocational education system in Ghana
41. Additional Financing for the Rehabilitation and Expansion of the Bolgatanga Regional Hospital Project
42. Rehabilitation of Dome-Kitase Road Project (procurement ongoing)
43. Support to Basic Education in Five (5) Regions Project
44. First Africa Higher Education Centers of Excellence for Development Impact Project
45. Cocoa Sector Institutional Support Project (COSISP)
46. Financing of Kumasi Airport Redevelopment- Phase 3
47. Modernisation of Konfo Anokye Teaching Hospital project
48. Term Loan Facility- Integrated National Security Communication Enhancement Network Project- Phase 2
49. Integrated National Security Communications Enhancement Network Project- Phase II
50. Design, Construction and Commissioning of a potable water infrastructure Project in Tamale, Northern Region, Ghana
51. Kpong Generating Station Retrofit- Additional Financing
52. Savannah Investment Programme (SIP)
53. Strategic Climate Fund-Forest Investment Program
54. Ghana Economic Transformation Project
55. Ghana Accountability for Learning Outcomes Project
56. Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development Project
57. Eastern Corridor Road Development Programme- Phase 1
58. Eastern Corridor Dev't Prog. (Phase I)
59. Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project
60. Harmonizing and improving statistics in West Africa Project (HISWA)
61. Construction of 14 Pedestrian Bridges
62. Ghana Rural Telephony and Digital Inclusion Project
63. Construction of the Takoradi Market
64. Expansion and Rehabilitation of Keta Water Supply System Project
65. Elmina Fishing Port Rehabilitation and Expansion Project
66. Design, Construction and Equipping of Eastern Regional Hospital at Koforidua- Phase 1
67. Strengthening Institutional Capacity for Domestic Resource Mobilization and Economic Mgt Proj.
68. Four (4) Constituencies (5 Districts) Water Supply Project Phase 3
69. Construction of the Tema-Aflao road Project- Phase 1
70. Streets of Accra- Phase 2
71. Engineering, procurement and construction of drinking water facilities in Wenchi
72. Rural communities and small towns water supply project- Aqua Africa
73. Self-Help Electrification Programme in Five Regions in Ghana- Phase II
74. Outgrower Value Chain Fund-Phase III
75. Ghana Jobs and Skills Project
76. Obetsebi Lamptey Interchange and Ancillary works Project- Phase 2
77. Streets of Tamale- Phase 2
78. e-Transform Ghana project- Additional Financing
79. Ghana Development Finance Project
80. Greater Accra Metropolitan Area Sanitation and Water Project- Additional Financing
81. Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project- Additional Financing
82. Construction of 12 polyclinics in Ashanti, Eastern, Greater Accra and Ahafo Regions
83. Design, Construction, Equipping, and Furnishing of a Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence at KorleBu Teaching Hospital
84. Emergency Support To Rural Livelihoods And Foods Systems Exposed To Covid-19 (Esrf)
85. Construction of Paa Grant Interchange and other roads in Sekondi and Takoradi Township- Phase 1
86. Construction of Tema and Nkoranza hospitals and central medical stores in Ghana
87. Design, fabrication and supply of 89 clear-span two-lane rapid-response bridges
88. Bechem-Techiman-Akomadan and Tarkwa-Agona Nkwanta Road Project (ATI)
89. Rehabilitation and equipping of La General hospital
90. Construction and equipping of Shama District Hospital
91. Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency Programme
92. Techiman Water Supply Project
93. Supply and Installation of Medical Equipment Project
94. Ghana Integrated Financial Management Information System (GIFMIS) ICT Upgrade Project
95. COVID-19 Emergency Response Program
96. Supply and installation of integrated e-learning laboratories in senior high schools
97. Supply and installation of integrated e-learning laboratories in senior high schools-State to State Loan
98. Upgrading and enhancement of 2 technical Institutes and 4 technical high schools- Phase III
99. Affordable Agricultural Financing for Resilient Rural Development Project (The "AAFORD, Accra")
100. Supply of armoured vehicles for the Ministry of Defence
101. Design and build contract for Tamale to Walewale Road (Savelugu to Walewale)- Phase 1
102. Construction of the University of Environment and Sustainable Development, Somanya, Eastern Region Phase 2
103. Supply of 45 intercity buses to the Ministry of Transport
104. Supply of 45 intercity buses to the Ministry of Transport- State to State Loan
105. Partial Reconstruction of Selected Roads in Accra and Kumasi
106. Facility for the financing of hospitals in Ghana
107. Redevelopment and Modernisation of the Kumasi Central Market (Tranche 2 of Phase 2)
108. Purchasing of 112 ambulance vehicles
109. Construction of section one of the Bolgatanga Bawku Pulimakom Road Project
110. Financing of the construction of sections of the western railway line
111. Design and construction of Ashaiman Roundabout Akosombo Junction (upgrading of Eastern Corridor Road- Lot 1)
112. Ghana COVID-19 Emergency Preparedness and Response Project
113. Ghana Productive Safety Net Project 2
114. Rehabilitation and remodeling of the existing Effia Nkwanta regional hospital and construction of Agona Regional Hospital
115. Establishment of 9 State of the Art Technical and Voc. Training Centers in Ghana
116. Design, Construction, and Commissioning of the Potable Water Infrastructure Project in Tamale
117. Design, Construction, and Equipping of the New 400-Bed Obstetrics and Gynaecology Department at Korle-Bu
