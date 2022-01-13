Today in History: How Dangote built his business, became wealthiest man in Africa

Aliko Dangote, Chief Executive Officer of Dangote Industries, and Africa's richest man appeared on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations where he spoke about his successes and steps he is taking to give back to his society.

He stated that he is hopeful that his country Nigeria, in the next few years will be polio-free.



He said, “being called the wealthiest man in Africa has come with a lot of baggage where so many people come with a lot of demands, but it good because I like to give back to the society”.



Aliko Dangote was named the richest man in Africa in 2021, being the tenth time in a row, with an estimated net worth of $12.1 billion.



Read the full story originally published on January 13, 2020 by Bloomberg

Ranked by Forbes magazine as the 136th-richest person in the world and the richest man in Africa, Dangote says as soon as his Dangote Group completes the $20billion worth of projects under construction he will make an offer for the club currently owned by Kroenke Sports & Entertainment.



He appears on "The David Rubenstein Show: Peer-to-Peer Conversations." The interview was recorded on September 26, 2019 in New York.



