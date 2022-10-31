0
Today in History: Inflation will tumble – BoG Governor

Dr Ernest Addison Bank Of Ghana Governor1212121212 Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

Mon, 31 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, projected that the country's inflation rate would experience a downward trajectory in the ensuing years.

At the time, inflation stood at 7.6%.

"… We're currently at 7.6 percent; we expect that inflation will continue to trend downwards, at least, below the medium-term target of 8 percent… We also talk of the external factors, and we're hoping that the external environment will continue to be conducive," Dr. Addison stated at a panel discussion at the 8th edition of the Ghana Economic Forum in Accra on Wednesday, October 30 2019.

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana (BoG), Dr. Ernest Addison, has projected a downward inflationary trend in the next economic year, barring any external pressures.

According to Dr. Addison, the central bank is keen on meeting its medium to long-term inflation target of 8.2 percent for the fiscal year.

Inflation over the past few months has witnessed a marginal decrease to its current state of 7. 6 percent.

