Today in History: Inflation will tumble – BoG Governor

Ernest Addison, Governor, Bank of Ghana

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr. Ernest Addison, projected that the country's inflation rate would experience a downward trajectory in the ensuing years.

At the time, inflation stood at 7.6%.



"… We're currently at 7.6 percent; we expect that inflation will continue to trend downwards, at least, below the medium-term target of 8 percent… We also talk of the external factors, and we're hoping that the external environment will continue to be conducive," Dr. Addison stated at a panel discussion at the 8th edition of the Ghana Economic Forum in Accra on Wednesday, October 30 2019.



Read the full story originally published on October 31, 2019, by Classfmonline



