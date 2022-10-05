0
Today in History: Ken Ofori-Atta has not resigned – Finance Ministry

KEN OFORI ATTAH Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Wed, 5 Oct 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Finance Ministry refuted claims that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, resigned.

According to the Ministry, the rumours must be disregarded as the minister is working to achieve his mandate as Finance Minister.

“The ministry wishes to assure the general public that there is no truth in these rumours. Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is at post and focused on his mandate, given to him by His Excellency the President, to serve the people of Ghana in his capacity as Finance Minister,” part of the statement released on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 read.

Read the full story originally published on October 5,2021 by GhanaWeb

• Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta is still at post

• According to a press release from the ministry, the minister is working assiduously in his given position

• This comes on the back of recent rumours that suggest he has resigned

The Finance Ministry has rubbished suggestions that Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta has left post.

A press release signed by its public relations unit indicates that its attention has been drawn to some rumors circulating on social media. The rumours, per the release, suggest that the minister has resigned from his position.

“The ministry wishes to assure the general public that there is no truth in these rumours. Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is at post and focused on his mandate, given to him by His Excellency the President, to serve the people of Ghana in his capacity as Finance Minister,” part of the statement released on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 read.

The ministry further urged the general populace to disregard the rumours.

Ken Ofori-Atta, earlier this year was flown to the United States of America for treatment after contracting COVID-19.

He however returned shortly after to be vetted in parliament and to continue his duties as substantive finance minister under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term in government.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
