Today in History: Ken Ofori-Atta has not resigned – Finance Ministry

The Finance Ministry refuted claims that the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, resigned.

According to the Ministry, the rumours must be disregarded as the minister is working to achieve his mandate as Finance Minister.



“The ministry wishes to assure the general public that there is no truth in these rumours. Mr. Ken Ofori-Atta is at post and focused on his mandate, given to him by His Excellency the President, to serve the people of Ghana in his capacity as Finance Minister,” part of the statement released on Tuesday, October 5, 2021 read.



Ken Ofori-Atta, earlier this year was flown to the United States of America for treatment after contracting COVID-19.



He however returned shortly after to be vetted in parliament and to continue his duties as substantive finance minister under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s second term in government.



