Today in History: Menzgold collapse affecting Databank – CEO

Read the full story originally published on March 4, 2019 by StarrFm



The Group Chief Executive of investment firm Databank, Kojo Addae-Mensah, has revealed that the collapse of gold dealership firm Menzgold is having an effect on his firm.



According to him, some investors have panicked into withdrawing their investment with Databank out of fear of losing their monies as a result of the experiences of Menzgold customers.

Speaking to Starr News, Mr. Addae-Mensah said Databank is embarking on confidence-building measure dubbed ‘Time with the CEO’ to assure customers that their investment is safe with them.



Customers of Menzgold have had their funds locked up since September last year after the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Bank of Ghana ordered them not to be taking on new customers.



The company has subsequently been shut down while its CEO Nana Appiah Mensah is facing trial in Dubai after he was embroiled in a gold deal.



Government has however given the assurance it will liquidate the properties of the company in order to refund customers their investment.