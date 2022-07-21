0
Today in History: New VAT regime: Citizens will pay more – IMANI

Ken Ofori Atta Ken Ofori Atta12121212 Ken Ofori-Atta, Finance Minister

Thu, 21 Jul 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Energy analyst, Dr. Theo Acheampong, stated that the Value Added Tax (VAT) structure will burden Ghanaians as prices of goods and services were expected to go up.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta in 2018 told parliament that there will not be any increase in Value Added Tax (VAT).

But some media houses reported that the government intended increasing VAT from 17.5% to 21.5%.

Read the full story originally published on July 21, 2018 by Classfm

Dr. Theo Acheampong, a fellow of think tank IMANI Africa, has pointed out that the new Value Added Tax (VAT) structure will place more financial burden on the public, as consumers are likely to pay more for products and services.

Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told parliament categorically on Thursday, 19 July 2018 that there will not be any increase in Value Added Tax (VAT) as widely speculated.

It had been reported by some media houses that the government intended increasing VAT from 17.5% to 21.5%.

The speculation was sparked by Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, nephew to President Nana Akufo-Addo, on social media.

The Minority in Parliament and the main opposition National Democratic Congress took issue with the government over the speculation and vowed to fight any such tax increase.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
