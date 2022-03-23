3
Today in History: Ofori-Atta in kenkey party to celebrate IMF completion, cedi et al

MOF KenkeyParty4 Ofori-Atta at kenkey party

Wed, 23 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

After the successful completion of the IMF programme in 2019, the Ministry of Finance organized a kenkey party to celebrate the country's gains.

The Ghana cedi also appreciated at the time, putting it in good standing among other foreign currencies, especially the dollar.

The Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta was not left out of the party as he was spotted with some food on his plate.

Read the full story originally published on March 23, 2019 by 3news

There was a kenkey party at the inner court of the Ministry of Finance on Friday to celebrate what has been tagged Ghana’s “hat-trick”.

On a banner sighted by 3news.com, the party is said to have been held to mark the successful Eurobond, the completion of the IMF-ECF programme, and the appreciation of the Cedi.

The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, was spotted in the photos eating what looked like local staple Waakye in traditional leaves that usually go with it.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
