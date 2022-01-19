Today in History: Oil, LPG marketers engage Ghana Revenue Authority

Association of oil marketing companies

The Association of Oil Marketing Companies (AOMCs) has held a Stakeholder Engagement with the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Customs Division under the theme, “Achieving GRA’s Revenue Target through Efficient Collaboration & OMCs/LPGMCs Compliance."

The objective of the engagement was to create an enabling platform for the Oil and LPG Marketing Companies (OMCs/LPGMCs) to dialogue with GRA and find solutions to the many issues they encounter in their day-to-day operations with the Authority.



In his speech, Mr. Seth Dwira, the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations, GRA who deputized for Mr. Isaac Crentsil, Commissioner, Customs Division empathized with the challenges of OMCs/LPGMCs encounter in the collection of taxes and funds on behalf of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) including the unduly long credit period; sometimes more than 30 days, offered to their clientele; whereas they have 21 plus 4 days moratorium to account for same to customs”.



He called on all OMCs/LPGMCs to work in collaboration with the Authority in order to achieve its goal in revenue collection.



He therefore pledged to ensure a more efficient collaboration in the discharge of their statutory duties in its quest to achieve the daunting revenue targets.



The GRA also praised the Board of Governors of the AOMCs for organizing and overseeing a successful discussion and suggested that periodic meetings of such should be encouraged for all parties involved to constantly remind ourselves of the need to be responsible citizens in respect of the collection and accounting for this national asset judiciously.