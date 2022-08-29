Today in History: Our objective is to give every district an enterprise under 1D1F – Alan Kyerematen

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, on August 29, 2018, reiterated government's commitment to establish a factory in each district across the country.

Minister of Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen, has reiterated government’s commitment of establishing a factory in each of the 216 districts of the country.



According to him, it is an objective of the Akufo-Addo-Bawumia led administration and “we hope we can identify promoters who are prepared to make the initial investment in setting up new factories.”

He said if there is an existing factory in a particular district, the government will do its best to offer support for that particular enterprise.



“The important thing is for the district to have the opportunity for having an enterprise that can create jobs and also add value to the national resources in the particular district,” he observed.



Mr Kyerematen made this known to journalists in Accra when Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) signed a One District One Factory (1D1F) deal with Central Sugar Company Limited of establishing a Sugar factory in Pru district of the Brong Ahafo region.







The UMB 1D1F signing ceremony with the Central Sugar Company Limited is a setup of establishing a sugar factory.

The project according to UMB will create employment in the district.



The 1D1F programme is aimed at establishing, at least, one factory or enterprise in each of the 216 districts of Ghana as a means of creating economic growth poles that would accelerate the development of those areas and create jobs for the teeming youth.



The policy aims to transform the structure of the economy from one dependent on production and export of raw materials to a value-added industrialised economy, driven primarily by the private sector.



