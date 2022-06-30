Today in History: Over 10,000 youth in Ada to be employed under 1D1F

One district One Factory programme

10,000 youth in the Ada East District were expected to be employed under the government's flagship One District One Factory programme.

Read the full story originally published on June 30,2021 by GNA



Madam Sarah Dugbakie Pobee, District Chief Executive of Ada East has revealed that over 10,000 youth in the district would be employed under the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative.



The 1D1F initiative is a means for job creation with the help of private companies to ensure capital inflow in the District for economic growth, Madam Pobee explained.



She said there were a lot of foreign investors who had demonstrated interest to invest in the District through the establishment of companies and industries to improve on the standard of living of the people of Ada.

The companies include; EPSIS Company Limited, an Egyptian firm that will train the youth in mechanical and electrical engineering, Ossa Food Limited an agribusiness firm to offer training for the youth who want to venture into agribusiness and provide support for those already in the business.



Other companies included; TRASACCCO which would train the people in hospitality industry to enhance ecotourism, ElectroChem, DEF'TRACO group, DAN'S MA Company Limited and DELORA Stock Limited would equip the youth with business capacity.



“The technical students in the Municipality would also be attached to some of the companies to undertake industrial attachment to get the experience, the vocational students will also benefit from some of the training, and even those already in some business will also be provided with some sort of training so that they could increase their productivity” Madam Pobee said.



The DCE said it was heartbreaking seeing almost all the youth in the District move to other places in search of jobs because there were fewer jobs in the District.



She has therefore tasked those under scholarship, to use skills they had acquired from school to help society.