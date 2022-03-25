Today in History: Proceeds of new taxes will be used to develop the country - Ofori-Atta

Finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta

Government introduced some new taxes in the 2021 budget to cushion Ghanaians against the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

During his vetting for the ministerial position, Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta intimated that the new taxes are to be used to develop the country.



“We have proposed a number of taxes that you are aware of, that will affect petroleum which will lead to revenue for a delta fund, for energy, for capacity charges because we continue to have a gap between what ECG should be paying and what the rates are. The new taxes is a battle cry for us to come together to look at growth and transformation as supposed to burn our heads down because of COVID-19.



"The question is whether we can burden share and therefore move to stir the opportunities that will come. Is there ever a good time for taxes, I am not sure anybody will ever say that. Would we use taxes to enhance productivity and growth? I believe we will be able to do that,” he said.



Read the full story originally published on March 25, 2021 by GhanaWeb



He further stated that “we need to move forward, we need to share the burden, we need to create a society that will share the opportunity as we grow.”



Meanwhile, he noted that the Akufo-Addo government has been very phenomenal about how it handled the COVID-19 pandemic, and hence the new revenue management being rolled out is a step in the right direction to get the country back on the right track again.