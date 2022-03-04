Today in History: 'Pure water' bag to be sold GH¢2.50 effective March 8 – Producers

A photo of sachet water

On March 5, 2021, the National Association of Sachet and Bottled Water Producers announced an increase in the price of a bag of sachet water.

The release said a bag of sachet water was to be sold at GH¢2.50 effective March 8, 2021.



Fast forward to December 2021, the association announced that a bag of sachet water was to be sold at GH¢5 due the increase in operational costs.



Read the full story originally published on March 5, 2021 by GhanaWeb



The National Association of Sachet and Bottled Water Producers has announced an increment in the price of a bag of sachet water. Effective Monday, March 8, 2021; a bag of sachet water will be sold at GH¢2.50.

A press release sighted by GhanaWeb and signed by the association’s interim Public Relations Officer, Korsi Asiseh said: “The Sachet Drinking / Mineral Water Producers / Manufacturers wish to inform its cherished customers and the general public, that the minimum price of a bag of sachet water has been increased from GH¢2.00 to GH¢2.50.



“However, some producers are still selling at the old price but by Monday 8, 2021, they will increase the price to GH¢2.50,” it added.



The release explained that the reason for the 50 pesewas increment is because of the high cost of raw materials used in packaging purified water.



The association therefore entreated customers and the general public to cooperate with the new pricing for the smooth running of business.