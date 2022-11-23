0
Today in History: Reduction in taxes has saved Ghanaian taxpayers GH¢4.1 billion - Finance minister

Ken Ofori Atta Parliament 2022 Mid Year Budget121212 Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Wed, 23 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta the reduction and abolition of taxes including the 50% reduction in import duty saved taxpayers a total of GH¢4.1 billion over three years.

He also added that the government was employing technology to enhance transactions at Ghana's ports.

“We have set a digitization agenda to improve the efficiency of many government agencies. These are initiatives with potential big long-term gains by leveraging technology to improve transparency,” he revealed.

Read the full story originally published on November 23, 2019, by Eye on Port

The Finance Minister of the country, Ken Ofori-Atta has indicated that the government has moved the economic policy of the country away from one focused on taxation to one focused on production and outlined directives toward such objectives.

According to the Finance Minister, the reduction and abolition of taxes including the 50% reduction in import duty has saved taxpayers a total of GHC4.1 billion over the last three years.

He assured that measures would be undertaken to boost domestic revenue and the Ghana Revenue Authority would play an instrumental role in this objective.

“Government shall continue to provide the necessary support to the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) in their ongoing reforms for 2020 and the medium term to optimize revenue collection.”

The Minister of Finance also revealed that his outfit is leveraging technology to improve transparency and accountability in administrative systems as well as bring ease to doing business in the country.

“We have set a digitization agenda to improve the efficiency of many government agencies. These are initiatives with potential big long-term gains by leveraging technology to improve transparency,” he revealed.

Ken Ofori Atta also said efforts being undertaken to position Ghana’s ports as a regional logistics hub coupled with major road networks in the country is a demonstration of government’s long-term commitment to infrastructure development.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
