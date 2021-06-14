Today in History: Save decaying Komenda Sugar Factory – Chief laments

Komenda sugar factory has been dormant for a while

The Paramount Chief of the Komenda Traditional Area in the Central region, Nana Kojo Kru II, has expressed his disappointment at the continuous inactivity of the Komenda Sugar factory.



He described the endless neglect as distasteful and an affront to the development of the country.



He explained that the factory which was expecting to provide thousands of jobs both direct and indirect to the indigenes and other Ghanaians is wasting away due to its inactivity with machines decaying.



He indicated that a lot of the farmers who had initially gone back to crop production returned to sugarcane growing in anticipation of ready market for it but have been left frustrated.



“We have written petitions and have even gone to the presidency and ministry of trade to meet all concerned and still nothing is happening. We are very disappointed as to what is happening,” Nana Kojo Kru II told Starr news.

“If the new government thinks certain things went wrong in the construction process, then they should engage the previous administration on it and let the factory work so that the country can get the benefits that would come with the factory as the factory is gradually getting rotten away. That is sad and unhealthy for Ghana” he added.



Touching on the issue of availability of land to support the factory, Nana Kojo Kru indicated that there is enough land in the area to support the factory.



“We met government and we were told to get in place 10,000 acres of land to begin the project and we have gotten it and have even told government about it and yet nothing is happening,” he bemoaned.



Private Investors to take over



A Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry Robert Ahomka-Linsay revealed earlier this year that government intends to leave both the running of the Sugar Factory and the cultivation of sugarcane to feed it in the hands of private investors.

The decision, he said was part of government’s agenda to revive the $35 million Indian Exim Bank facility that has been inactive since it was launched in May 2016.



Robert Ahomka-Lindsey indicated that the move was to ensure efficiency at the factory as history over the years had shown that such partnership yields better results compared to when government solely runs such enterprises.



He said six companies have so far expressed interest in the running of the factory and government is still considering the various proposals and will choose the best one that will give the best of returns to the country.



The factory, when fully operational, could produce 97% of Ghana’s sugar requirement, while out grower sugarcane farmers, mostly in the Central and Western Regions, could also be gainfully employed.