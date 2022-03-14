Today in History: Taxes in 2021 budget should have targeted the rich – UG Economist

Economist, Dr. Priscillla Twumasi-Baffour

Senior lecturer at the Department of Economics of the University of Ghana, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour stated that the timing of the taxes announced by government in its 2021 budget was "problematic".

She stated that government should have devised innovative ways to tax the rich instead of the poor.



Speaking after the presentation of the budget she said, even though there were rumours of an increment in taxes, she was expecting "a massive mobilization of revenue through property taxation".

Dr. Priscilla was also expecting a re-introduction of taxes on luxury vehicles, stressing that that would have been "ok" since it will be a way of taking from the rich to cushion the poor.



Read the full story originally published on March 14, 2021 by Classfm