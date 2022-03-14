0
Menu
Business

Today in History: Taxes in 2021 budget should have targeted the rich – UG Economist

Priscilla Twumasi Baffour12121 Economist, Dr. Priscillla Twumasi-Baffour

Mon, 14 Mar 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Senior lecturer at the Department of Economics of the University of Ghana, Dr. Priscilla Twumasi Baffour stated that the timing of the taxes announced by government in its 2021 budget was "problematic".

She stated that government should have devised innovative ways to tax the rich instead of the poor.

Speaking after the presentation of the budget she said, even though there were rumours of an increment in taxes, she was expecting "a massive mobilization of revenue through property taxation".

Dr. Priscilla was also expecting a re-introduction of taxes on luxury vehicles, stressing that that would have been "ok" since it will be a way of taking from the rich to cushion the poor.

Read the full story originally published on March 14, 2021 by Classfm

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Five reasons Nigeria should be scared of Ghana
SHS driver who assaulted sex worker arrested
How Nigeria seized over 8,600kg of loud cannabis transloaded via Ghana
We are pushing for amendments to elect sitting MP as Speaker – Majority Leader
How SP urged MPs to go to court over Deputy Speakers’ voting rights
Afia Schwarzenegger eulogises Chief of Staff
Ashaiman op was to fetch two Nigerian accomplices
SC ruling on birth certificates not being proof of citizenship was hard to take – Bright Simons
How Akufo-addo, Tsatsu Tsikata delivered a legal blow to Parliament in 1979
Amanda Jissih discloses the genesis of her feud with Mzgee
Related Articles: