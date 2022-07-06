Today in History: There are no short-cuts to wealth creation – Controller and Accountant-General

Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, Former Controller and Accountant-General of Ghana

Former Controller and Accountant General, Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem urged Ghanaians to develop an culture of savings and investments to propel them into wealth. He said there was no short-cuts to attaining wealth as some people have made it seem.

He made the comment when he spoke at the launch of the ‘Lock Saver Account’ a product by Universal Merchant Bank.



“In urging us all to save a bit, I want us to be reminded by the clear fact there is no shortcut to wealth creation. You need to save to invest and saving is done little by little consistently over a period of time. Let us be careful of schemes which promise a fast path to wealth creation, often with sky-high interest, we have to be very careful, we are all witnesses to what has just happened in recent years such schemes could ruin your entire savings.”



Kwaning-Bosompem also urged all workers to subscribe to the UMB Lock Saver Account and enjoy the benefits it offers to workers during their active services and even when on retirement.



The Controller and Accountant-General of Ghana reiterated that the doors are open to other financial institutions to come on board with innovative products that will benefit civil servants.



The Universal Merchant Bank (UMB) launched a new banking product called the ‘UMB Lock Saver Account’ which will help customers save while they bank with the entity.



The ‘Lock Saver Account’ is an initiative by the bank in partnership with the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department to help public sector employees save before they retire.



