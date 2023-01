Today in History: We have competent people managing the economy – Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has quashed claims that the local economy is in shambles.



According to him, the Ghanaian economy is being managed by a team of competent people.



Speaking at a press conference Monday, December 6, 2021, the finance minister stated that the Akufo-Addo-led government is committed to addressing the problems of Ghanaians amidst the economic challenges.



Ken Ofori-Atta noted that the acceptance of the reviewed 2022 budget will set the country on a transformational path.



He said, "Government is very committed to addressing the challenges we face as a nation in sustaining our recovery from the impact of the pandemic within our fiscal consolidation and debt sustainability."



"We have a very competent team managing the economy and the prospects are bright. I believe this budget sets us on the path of irreversible transformation from dependence on the state to individual enterprise. From generation of job seekers to generation of job creators," he stated.

The budget presentation is in accordance with Article 179 of the 1992 Constitution and section 21 of the Public Financial Management Act, 2016 (Act 921).