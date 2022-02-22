Today in History: We have eliminated ‘Goro Boys’ following DVLA digitalization – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo said after the digitization process of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), the authority was going to be free from middlemen also known as “goro boys”.

“We are equally relieved that DVLA offices are no longer the same place it used to be, and we can get a driving license with ease without going through ‘Goro boys”, Akufo-Addo said on the floor of parliament during the 2020 State of the Nation’s address.



According to him, the digital initiatives undertaken by the government was yielding positive results.



Middlemen popularly known as “Goro Boys” in DVLA offices has long been a challenge.



The activities of goro boys meant increases in cases of faked number plates, licenses and roadworthy as some members of the public cut corners through goro boys.



The Management and Board of the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) have introduced high security and digitised trade licensing with the aim of improving efficiency and security.

A statement issued by the DVLA said the introduction will also improve revenue generation at the ports on imported vehicles.



The DVLA is working within its mandate to contribute to the overall government agenda of digitizing the economy whilst significantly enhancing the ease of doing business in the country.



It said the digitization is part of the DVLA’s long-term plan to secure the entire vehicle registration regime in the country and ensure that it meets acceptable standards.



Other West African countries like Togo and Ivory Coast currently issue digitized trade licenses, which has helped them to work with Interpol and other international law agencies to track stolen vehicles at the points of entry whilst generating more revenue for the government, DVLA said.