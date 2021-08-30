Today in History: 'We'll show you pepper if you continue to make us suffer' - Importers to Akufo-Addo

President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Queen mother for members of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Okaishie, Agyeiwaa Kodie, cautioned the president against policies that will have adverse effect on traders.

"We want the president to understand that, we don’t engage in politics. We are only interested in Ghana’s development and growth of businesses. If he fails to heed to our cry and persistent call, we will remind him of a similar situation in the past where we saw some people ignore business community and suffered for it."



She noted during a press conference.



Read the full story originally published on August 30, 2018, on GhanaWeb



Queen mother for members of Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA), Okaishie, Agyeiwaa Kodie, has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his administration to desist from rolling out policies that may have negative implications for business or face their wrath.



Speaking at a press conference organised by umbrella body of traders in the country over the implementation of the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) policy, she said, traders are not politicians and would not be engaging in politics but will also not entertain policies that may have serious implications for the businesses.

GUTA had planned a nationwide strike action which supposed to start on Monday-Wednesday but President of GUTA, Dr. Joseph Obeng announce the suspension of the strike following a successful meeting with President Akufo-Addo on Wednesday.



The Cargo Tracking Note is to streamline activities at the port in maximizing port revenue and track importation of goods that comes into the country.



The Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) introduced the Cargo Tracking Note (CTN) System on the 1st July 2018 for all shipments to Ghana (transit cargo included), Shippers/Exporters/Forwarders at the various Ports of Loading around the World are required to obtain a validated CTN number using the global online platform provided and submit same together with Shipping Instructions (SI) to their Shipping Lines.



But commenting on the latest development, Madam Kodie said traders would have carried out the strike action and followed with other industrial actions.



‘’The president has acted well. We will be monitoring the extension of the deadline from September 1-October 15, 2018. We are speaking from Okaishie. I represent the Accra Business District Importers. We want the president to understand that, we don’t engage in politics. We are only interested in Ghana’s development and growth of businesses. If he fails to heed to our cry and persistent call, we will remind him of a similar situation in the past where we saw some people ignore business community and suffered for it.

‘’Truth be told, after Nana Addo took over, we have suffered. Some officials have described us as thieves but we have kept mute due to our desire to see Ghana develop. We will not complain but we want the president to roll out policies that will benefit traders.’’



She added, ‘’I want to tell the president that he did not choose the right people to fight with. We chose not to talk but embark on the strike action and see the consequences. However, our men went ahead to meet the president and he [Nana Addo] has promised to address our concerns. We appreciate his word of assurance but we will monitor and ensure it is fulfilled.’’



