Today in History: We shall pay all debts in the energy sector - Akufo-Addo

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo12133456789 President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Tue, 28 Jun 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

President Nanna Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2017 stated that government was making all necessary arrangements to pay off all energy sector debts.

Read the full story originally published on June 28, 2017

President of the Republic, Nana Addo Danquah Akufo-Addo says he is doing everything in his government’s power to ensure that they pay all energy sector debts.

Addressing the Ghanaian community in Zambia, the president revealed that government is putting in place structures and policies to ensure that the 2.4 billion cedis debt is refinanced once and for all.

Ghana’s energy sector debt is feared to have resulted in the interruption of gas supply especially from N-GAS and the West African Gas Pipeline – a development which is feared to have the potential to worsen Ghana’s energy’s prospects especially now when the country is ridden with huge public debts.

Meanwhile, the NPP administration is been criticized by the opposition NDC for securing over 10 billion dollars from the Chinese government as part of efforts to make the one-district-one-factory policy come to light.

But the vice president, Mahamudu Bawumia has maintained that the Chinese credit facility will not in any way affect Ghana’s economic fortunes.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
