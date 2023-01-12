Today in History: Your investments are safe – Bawumia to Ghanaian diaspora

Vice President of Ghana, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on April 12, 2019, assured Ghanaian investors living in the diaspora of the safety of their businesses and investments in Ghana.

According to him, government has put in place measures to ensure a business-friendly environment for businesses to boost.



Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has guaranteed the safety of businesses established in Ghana by the country’s citizens living abroad.



Dr Bawumia noted that the government has put in place measures to ensure a business-friendly climate, hence Ghanaians living outside the jurisdiction of the country should take the opportunities to invest in Ghana.



“Ghana is an oasis of peace in the sub-region, where the rule of law works. I assured them of the safety of their investments due to the rigorous application of the law, and encouraged the business community to seriously consider investing back home”, Dr Bawumia posted on his Facebook wall on Friday, 12 April 2019, after addressing the Ghanaian business community in New York at an event organised by the Ghana Chamber of Commerce, USA.

“I reiterated the government's commitment to creating a conducive investment environment in Ghana, and how businesses the world over have taken advantage of it to set up shop in the country,” he added.







Dr Bawumia is expected to deliver a keynote address at the Columbia University’s Annual Economic Forum in New York City and at Chicago University’s Booth Business School’s 2019 Emerging Market Summit in Chicago, Illinois.



He will also travel to Dallas, Texas to interact with the Ghanaian community and brief them on events back home.



